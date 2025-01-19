The rise in energy demand and the need for stable and independent energy sources are shifting the focus of the energy sector to nuclear solutions. At this moment, I believe that the VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (
NLR: The Math Matters - Energy Demand And The Need For Scalability Point To Nuclear
Summary
- Global energy demand is projected to grow by 4% CAGR, with a slowdown in solar and wind energy installations, highlighting the need for stable energy sources.
- VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NLR) has broader exposure to the nuclear energy field compared to its principal peer, Global X Uranium ETF (URA).
- I believe the nuclear sector could be an interesting response to energy needs, which are projected to be nearly double those of recent years.
- The first months of the Trump administration will be crucial and a risk that needs to be carefully assessed. What everyone expects might not happen.
