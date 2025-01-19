Bruker Corporation Pivots To Capitalize Its Growing TAM

Jan. 19, 2025 5:51 PM ETBruker Corporation (BRKR) Stock
InvestOhTrader
1.27K Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) is undervalued, trading below its fair value of $74, offering significant upside potential due to its strategic acquisitions and improving book value per share.
  • Recent acquisitions enhance BRKR's capabilities in high-growth markets like Life Sciences, Proteomics, and Spatial Biology, driving sustainable revenue growth and positioning the company for future demand.
  • Despite current weaker EPS and operating margins, BRKR's strong R&D investment and successful integration of acquisitions are expected to boost profitability and growth by FY2025.
  • Positive preliminary Q4 2024 guidance, improving BSI bookings, and insider transactions indicate strong future performance, making BRKR a compelling buy.

Bacteria virus or germs microorganism cell moving through square shape tunnel on blue background.

Floaria Bicher/iStock via Getty Images

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) is one of the leading providers of scientific instruments and analytical and diagnostic solutions globally. Its recent acquisitions enhanced its capabilities in both of its core and new high-growth markets. These

This article was written by

InvestOhTrader
1.27K Followers
Hi there! I am an equity research analyst by profession but a trader by heart, with a background in accounting. I try my best to be a responsible investor, guided by my expertise in fundamental and technical analysis. I enjoy surfing and riding the trends about equity, currencies and cryptocurrency. With a little over 5 years of experience in the market, I enjoy keeping my mind open to fresh ideas from different investment viewpoints since it allows me to expand my knowledge in this wild, but always energizing investing industry. PS. I apologize if I am unable to respond to your feedback immediately. However, when I have free time, I read through it all and enjoy reading both positive and negative feedback. Thank you!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BRKR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BRKR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BRKR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BRKR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News