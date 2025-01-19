Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) is one of the leading providers of scientific instruments and analytical and diagnostic solutions globally. Its recent acquisitions enhanced its capabilities in both of its core and new high-growth markets. These
Bruker Corporation Pivots To Capitalize Its Growing TAM
Summary
- Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) is undervalued, trading below its fair value of $74, offering significant upside potential due to its strategic acquisitions and improving book value per share.
- Recent acquisitions enhance BRKR's capabilities in high-growth markets like Life Sciences, Proteomics, and Spatial Biology, driving sustainable revenue growth and positioning the company for future demand.
- Despite current weaker EPS and operating margins, BRKR's strong R&D investment and successful integration of acquisitions are expected to boost profitability and growth by FY2025.
- Positive preliminary Q4 2024 guidance, improving BSI bookings, and insider transactions indicate strong future performance, making BRKR a compelling buy.
