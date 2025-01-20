Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has continued to show good operative momentum with strong brand elevation, carrying into solid earnings growth. Several factors continue to point towards strong holiday season momentum as Ralph Lauren continues to expand in Asia and
Ralph Lauren: Signals Point To Strong Holiday Season Sales
Summary
- Ralph Lauren has continued showing strong growth momentum as the company has continued to successfully elevate its brand. Signals point towards strong fiscal Q3 sales across markets.
- The shift away from the outlet channel, and correspondingly better full-price sales, have continued to expand Ralph Lauren's gross margin level.
- RL stock remains valued fairly, with my fair value estimate standing at $238.8.
