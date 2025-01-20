Preferreds Weekly Review: Shifting Rate Expectations Scramble Relative Value

Jan. 19, 2025 8:04 PM ETNYMTM, NYMTI, NYMTG, NYMT, NYMTL, NYMTN, NYMTZ9 Comments
ADS Analytics
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • We take a look at the action in preferreds and baby bonds through the second week of January and highlight some of the key themes we are watching.
  • All preferreds sectors declined due to rising Treasury yields, but the yield on the sector has become more attractive, rising to around 6.8%.
  • The market's expectation for rate cuts has significantly decreased, impacting the relative value of floating-rate, reset, and fixed-rate preferred securities.
  • Some of NYMT's preferreds now offer a much more attractive yield compared to its bonds, prompting us to maintain and potentially increase our position in NYMTM.
  • NYMT's new bond issuance, NYMTG, may trade weak initially, but we are prepared to rotate our NYMTI position into NYMTG if its yield outstrips that of NYMTI.
  • Systematic Income members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Business people riding roller coaster

John M Lund Photography Inc

Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds Market Weekly Review, where we discuss preferred stock and baby bond market activity from both the bottom-up, highlighting individual news and events, as well as top-down, providing an overview of the

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

ADS Analytics
12.57K Followers

ADS Analytics is a team of analysts with experience in research and trading departments at several industry-leading global investment banks. They focus on generating income ideas from a range of security types including: CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds, BDCs as well as individual preferred stocks and baby bonds.

ADS Analytics runs the investing group Systematic Income which features 3 different portfolios for a range of yield targets as well interactive tools for investors, daily updates and a vibrant community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NYMTM, NYMTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NYMTM--
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. 7.875% SER E PFD
NYMTI--
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. NT 29
NYMTG--
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.
NYMT--
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.
NYMTL--
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. 6.875% PFD SER F
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News