Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) is working on Lorundrostat, which is an aldosterone synthase inhibitor for hypertension [HTN] and other cardio-renal-metabolic conditions. The interesting part about Lorundrostat is that it targets the root cause of these diseases, which is often linked to elevated aldosterone levels. Similarly, other
Mineralys Therapeutics: Lorundrostat Is Worth A Shot In 2025 For Hypertension
Summary
- I believe Mineralys Therapeutics has a promising candidate with Lorundrostat for hypertension, CKD, and OSA. It should report more key pivotal clinical data this year.
- MLYS has several Phase 2 and 3 trials on Lorundrostat that could position it favorably for a potential FDA submission by late 2026 or sometime in 2027.
- According to the company’s slides, Lorundrostat seems to have superior selectivity in some patients that reduces cortisol suppression and other side effects.
- My main concern with MLYS is its relatively short cash runway. But still, I think it has enough runway to fund its key trials through 2025.
- Overall, I feel MLYS is a good speculative “Buy” at these levels, especially after a substantial pullback in the shares with promising catalysts lined up in 2025.
