  • Carlyle Secured Lending's baby bonds face increased call risk, prompting me to sell, despite the company's solid performance and no immediate financial threats.
  • Net investment income has decreased slightly, but interest payments remain secure, with sustainable base dividends and variable special dividends benefiting shareholders.
  • I sold my CGBDL position after the bond price exceeded $26, as the potential call in December 2025 reduces the effective annualized return.
  • Given the likelihood of a call and better alternatives like government bonds, I rate CGBDL a 'sell' and may consider switching to CGBD common stock.
Introduction

In the past year, I was quite charmed by the baby bond issue of Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) but at the end of last week, I sold out of the security as

