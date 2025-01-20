Global freight rates, as measured by the Drewry World Container Index (WCI), have rebounded from near $3,000 per 40ft to just below $4,000 in the last few months. That's the good news for international shipping stocks. The bad news is that tariff
ZIM Integrated: Now's The Time To Buy, Outlining A Bullish Idea After The Plunge
Summary
- Global freight rates have rebounded, benefiting international shipping stocks, but elevated tariff risk and geopolitical tensions pose potential threats to freight fees.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is upgraded to a buy due to its strong Q3 performance, decent valuation, and favorable risk/reward situation at current levels.
- Despite cyclical risks and potential headwinds, ZIM's compelling valuation metrics and positive free cash flow support a bullish outlook.
- Technically, ZIM is at key support levels with potential upside to $21, though the long-term trend remains bearish, and RSI momentum is weak.
