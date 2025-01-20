Energy Transfer: Multi-Year AI/ Data Center Boom Triggers Robust Growth Tailwinds

Summary

  • ET has been a beneficiary of the the insatiable generative AI demand, as it permeates chip infrastructure layer, AI SaaS, data center REITs, and now the energy sector.
  • Its 21.1% of the total Gas Pipeline Transportation industry market share has come into play, as it "received requests for connections to more than 90 power plants and data centers."
  • This is significantly aided by ET's potential FY2024 beat on the adj EBITDA guidance growth at +6.9% YoY, based on the YTD outperformance at +14.8% YoY.
  • These tailwinds have already triggered the stock's recent outperformance and the premium valuations, albeit well balanced by the still rich forward dividend yields.
  • We shall further discuss why we are initiating a Buy rating for the ET stock here.

ET's Tailwinds Are Just Starting - Paid Rich Dividends While Waiting

We previously covered Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in June 2022, discussing how it had drastically lost much of its value during the Fed's rate hike then, building

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

