Payoneer: Forward Growth Is Not At A Reasonable Price

Daniel Urbina
497 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Payoneer Global's stock has seen extraordinary one-year performance, driven by three consecutive earnings beats, but I rate it a "hold" due to valuation concerns.
  • Payoneer facilitates cross-border payments for SMBs and freelancers, with significant brand awareness and expanded solutions, including partnerships with major marketplaces.
  • Despite Wall Street optimism and a price target implying a 16.8% upside, recent analyst downgrades and EPS concerns justify a cautious "hold" rating.

Alipay, PayPal, Payoneer, Google pay, Wise, MoMo, GCash, Wechat and M-PESA app icon on screen.

Robert Way

Payoneer Global's stock (NASDAQ:PAYO) has experienced an extraordinary one-year performance of approximately 128.3% and has been among the top performers of the fintech industry. This has been driven by their three last earnings releases, which all ended

This article was written by

Daniel Urbina
497 Followers
Hey there! My focus here is to provide you with insightful rating analysis on the world's leading financial firms to help you navigate and comprehend the latest investment opportunities while identifying potential pitfalls. My favorite picks are those that are tilted toward both the growth and quality factors. These are stocks that have a strong growth story combined with robust financial statements to support the growing narrative. My first investment was made seven years ago, and I have passed all CFA Program exams.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PAYO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PAYO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PAYO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News