Recently, I published an article titled 2 Of My Favorite Net Lease REITs Might Surprise You and I explained that the ~$100 billion net lease REIT sector “has tremendous growth prospects as evidenced by the continued evolution of sub-categories such

Introducing iREIT®

Join iREIT® on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, and Asset Managers. Our iREIT® Tracker provides data on over 250 tickers with our quality scores, buy targets, and trim targets.

We recently added an all-new Ratings Tracker called iREIT Buy Zone to help members screen for value. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.