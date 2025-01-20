QuantumScape: Too Much Risk For Too Little Visibility

Jan. 20, 2025 4:20 AM ETQuantumScape Corporation (QS) Stock
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • I see two major EV challenges: limited range and long charging times, compared to conventional ICE cars.
  • QuantumScape Corporation is a startup that tries to solve those issues, offering several potential advantages over traditional lithium-ion batteries by developing solid-state battery tech.
  • But even if Volkswagen provides additional funding, I don't see how the company could begin mass production of its prototypes even in 2026 without resorting to additional share issuance.
  • I wouldn't call QS cheap because its cash-to-market-cap ratio has been even higher for months in the past, and this fact didn't lead to any rallies in the stock price.
  • What I don't like in QS is the lack of visibility of its future revenues - I'm not even talking about its sales. I rate QS as a "Hold" because while I admit that I may be missing something about their tech edge, I don't see a clear path to profitability in 5–8 years from now.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

QuantumScape headquarters in San Jose, California, USA

JHVEPhoto

Electric vehicles are being developed faster than ever all over the world, and their production is gradually displacing internal combustion-powered cars. This transition has resulted in a huge need for technologies to support this ICE-to-EV substitution at a

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda
11.72K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on QS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News