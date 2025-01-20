In this brief market report, we look at the various asset classes, sectors, equity categories, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and stocks that moved the market higher and the market segments that defied the trend by moving lower.
The 1-Minute Market Report January 19, 2025
Summary
- The S&P 500 gained nearly 2% last week, driven by a favorable CPI report, easing inflation concerns, and a drop in the 10-year Treasury bond yield.
- Major asset classes like Bitcoin and Small Caps rallied while Volatility and Managed Futures declined; Construction, Financials, Energy, and Materials sectors outperformed.
- Large Cap Value stocks led equity groups, indicating investor diversification; the Mag 7 stocks underperformed relative to the broader market.
- Investors focused on buying Bitcoin, Small Caps, Value stocks, Consumer Discretionary, and Homebuilders while selling Precious Metals, large caps, Consumer Staples, and Retail stocks.
