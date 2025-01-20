The Value Case For BCE: Why The Market Is Wrong About The Ziply Deal

Summary

  • BCE's recent 44% share price drop is due to concerns over the $7B Ziply acquisition and potential dividend cuts, but the core business remains strong.
  • The Ziply deal offers growth opportunities in the U.S. fiber market, potentially boosting EBITDA and geographic diversification, despite higher capital intensity and execution risks.
  • A dividend cut in 2026 is likely, which could free up cash for debt repayment and growth investments, potentially leading to a share price rebound.
  • Despite current challenges, BCE's long-term prospects remain positive, with undervalued shares presenting a buying opportunity for patient investors.
Bell Mobility Headquarters Creekbank Campus in Mississauga, Ontario.

JHVEPhoto

Author's note: All funds listed in Canadian currency

I have owned shares of BCE (TSX:BCE:CA) for two decades. The company came to my attention after the Dean of my business school recommended it to me at a reception years ago. Since

