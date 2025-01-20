Might Sound Crazy, But Spotify Is A Solid Buy Here

Jan. 20, 2025 7:05 AM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Stock
Gen Z Investor
169 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Spotify's impressive growth is driven by fiscal discipline, monetization, and a strong value offering, making it a buy despite high valuations.
  • The freemium model and superior content discovery enhance user satisfaction, leading to 640 million monthly active users, with 250 million being premium subscribers.
  • High-quality revenue growth from new users and low capital intensity boost earnings and free cash flow, showcasing significant operating leverage.
  • Despite potential risks, Spotify's expanding margins, revenue growth, and customer base quality present a strong long-term investment opportunity for growth investors.

An iphone 11 screen showing spotify icon

Avid Photographer. Travel the world to capture moments and beautiful photos. Sony Alpha User

One of the most notable success stories in last year's stock market environment might easily be Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT). SPOT shareholders have had

This article was written by

Gen Z Investor
169 Followers
I am a dedicated financial risk manager and investor specializing in financials, consumer, and technology industries. I have been involved in the investing world for over seven years, making deep analyses and managing different types of portfolios.I believe in deep research, prioritizing business model trends to understand the companies' perspectives in the future before short-term market trends or stock prices. This research philosophy is auspicious to find good growth investment opportunities for the long term while also avoiding dangerous financial instruments presented in the markets. As a relatively young investor, I consider my views a valuable approach to analyzing and researching new technologies and enhancements, as well as the impact these could have on the younger generations and the investments made on these.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SPOT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPOT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPOT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPOT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News