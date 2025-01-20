One of the most notable success stories in last year's stock market environment might easily be Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT). SPOT shareholders have had
Might Sound Crazy, But Spotify Is A Solid Buy Here
Summary
- Spotify's impressive growth is driven by fiscal discipline, monetization, and a strong value offering, making it a buy despite high valuations.
- The freemium model and superior content discovery enhance user satisfaction, leading to 640 million monthly active users, with 250 million being premium subscribers.
- High-quality revenue growth from new users and low capital intensity boost earnings and free cash flow, showcasing significant operating leverage.
- Despite potential risks, Spotify's expanding margins, revenue growth, and customer base quality present a strong long-term investment opportunity for growth investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SPOT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.