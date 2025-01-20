Gold’s strong performance over the last two years must be seen as an acceleration in the deleveraging of the global financial system. After many decades of inordinate credit creation - leading to excessive debt levels, asset bubbles, and too much monetary interdependence between
Why Gold Will Continue To Shine In 2025 And Beyond
- Gold’s strong performance over the last two years must be seen as an acceleration in the deleveraging of the global financial system.
- Last time the U.S. gold-to-broad-money ratio dipped below 2.5% was in 2022, and gold has been going up strongly since.
- Gold’s share of total reserves is sharply going up. According to my estimates - that include unreported purchases by central banks - gold’s percentage of total reserves reached 21% in Q3 of 2024.
- I expect the price of gold to complete this bull market until it reaches $8,000 an ounce, give or take, and reset the pyramid - which would be only natural.
