Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), one of the largest providers of DRAM and NAND memory chips in the semiconductor industry alongside SK Hynix (OTCPK:HXSCF) and Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF), has had a volatile few months after shares
Micron: Exposure To AI Tailwinds At A Cheap Valuation
Summary
- Micron Technology's AI-driven growth and strong DRAM segment offset weak Q2 guidance, with expectations of recovery and margin expansion in future quarters.
- Despite recent volatility and weaker NAND demand, Micron's DRAM segment and AI-related growth, particularly in data centers, offer significant tailwinds.
- Revenue growth is expected through 2026, driven by higher bit shipments and ASPs, with HBM memory contributing to margin expansion.
- Risks include the cyclical nature of the semiconductor market and potential AI CapEx overbuild, but current valuations present opportunities for investors.
