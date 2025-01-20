There has been a lot of excitement surround nuclear energy in recent months. The prices of stocks in that sector have been surging as a result, but I’ve noticed Uranium Energy Corporation (NYSE:UEC) has pulled back a
Uranium Energy Has Oodles Of Potential, But Is The Price Too High?
Summary
- Uranium Energy Corporation has vast uranium reserves and is expanding its processing capacity, but current share prices may be too high given its profitability timeline.
- UEC's use of in-situ recovery ("ISR") mining offers economic and environmental benefits, with major assets in Wyoming, Texas, and high-grade sites in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.
- The Biden Administration's nuclear energy expansion plans could drive future uranium demand, but political changes and market volatility pose significant risks.
- UEC is a speculative investment with long-term potential; I recommend holding or buying on price pullbacks, focusing on their capacity growth and what they do with high-grade ore sites.
