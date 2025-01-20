kasinv

Wall Street will closely watch the streamer's ad-supported subscriber numbers. Bitcoin hits a new high ahead of Trump's inauguration. TikTok restores U.S. service after going dark.

The following is an abridged transcript:

The stock and bond markets are closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday. In addition, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as president at noon ET. The swearing-in ceremony has been moved indoors due to the cold.

While it is a market holiday, there is some trading activity. Stock index futures are active and currently slightly higher.

There is more action in the crypto sphere. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has hit a fresh record high, touching $109,340 before easing back as traders anticipate a more friendly crypto administration.

Wall Street is in the thick of Q4 earnings season now and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is the big name on the calendar, reporting Tuesday.

The streamer has topped EPS estimates in 6 of the past 8 quarters, beating revenue expectations in 5 of those reports. This time around, analysts expect a profit of $4.21 per share on revenue of $10.1 billion.

Wedbush said in a note earlier this week that it expects the streamer’s advertising model “to drive revenue growth for several years … lowering pressure on adding new subscribers, with at least 30 million accounts converting to the ad tier in the past six months.”

It added that Netflix is expected to increase revenue from ads amid more live events, improved ad targeting, and new partnerships.

They said: “We expect the ad tier to become the primary revenue growth driver by 2026.”

The stock is up more than 75% over the past 12 months SA analyst Noah's Arc Capital Management rates it as a Strong Buy, arguing that while the company has a high forward P/E ratio, its strong EPS growth justifies the premium. They note that there are risks, such as the potential underperformance of new content, but Netflix’s AI-driven strategies should provide benefits.

But in the bear camp, analyst Vladimir Dimitrov predicts potential disappointment in 2025 results due to margin pressures and slower-than-expected EPS growth.

Also on the earnings calendar:

Prologis (PLD), Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR), 3M (MMM) and Capital One Financial (COF) join Netflix on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Abbott Labs (ABT), GE Vernova (GEV), Travelers (TRV) and United Airlines Holdings (UAL) issue results.

Intuitive Surgical Group (ISRG), Union Pacific (UNP), Elevance Health (ELV), CSX (CSX) and American Airlines (AAL) weigh in on Thursday.

Friday brings American Express (AXP), Verizon Communications (VZ), NextEra Energy (NEE), and HCA Healthcare (HCA).

The economic calendar is fairly light this week. Existing home sales numbers for December are due on Friday, with economists expecting a rise to an annual rate of 4.21 million.

But Wells Fargo economists note that recently "mortgage rates have ticked back up and are now hovering near 7%."

A "more cautious approach to monetary easing will likely keep mortgage rates elevated relative to recent norms. Elevated financing costs will also limit new supply and exert upward pressure on prices, keeping buyer affordability unfavorable. As such, activity in the housing sector looks set to remain tepid in the years ahead."

Speaking of monetary easing, the FOMC is in its blackout period ahead of its rate meeting next week. The market is pricing in a near certainty of no move this time around. But following the latest inflation data the first quarter-point cut of the year has been pulled forward to June from September.

Wells Fargo, which is now calling for two cuts this year in September and December, says higher tariffs "should they be imposed, would impart a modest stagflationary shock to the economy. That is, inflation could potentially pick up and real GDP growth could slow. Higher prices would erode growth in real income, thereby weighing on growth in real consumer spending."

"The levying of tariffs could present the FOMC with a policy conundrum," they added. "If the Committee responds to an uptick in inflation with tighter policy, then the unemployment rate could rise. On the other hand, however, if the FOMC tries to offset the growth-slowing effects of tariffs with more accommodative monetary policy, then inflation could tick even higher."

In the news this long weekend, TikTok has restored service in the U.S. after briefly going dark after Trump said he would extend the deadline to sell the short-video app.

The law banning TikTok, which was set to take effect Sunday, allows the president to grant a 90-day extension before the ban is enforced, as long as certain criteria are met.

Trump had originally called for a ban on TikTok and attempted to force its sale to an American company in 2020. President Joe Biden signed a law in April that would ban TikTok unless Chinese owner ByteDance (BDNCE) divested the company.

According to CNBC, Perplexity AI has submitted an offer to ByteDance to merge with TikTok. A source says the offer involves a new structure that would allow most of ByteDance's existing investors to retain their equity stakes and bring more video to Perplexity's AI search engine.

ByteDance has previously said it would not sell TikTok U.S., so Perplexity AI thinks its bid may have a shot as a merger and not a sale. Any potential transaction would likely take months to complete.

The source told CNBC that a fair price for the deal is "well north of $50B," but the final number would depend on how many ByteDance shareholders want to be a part of the new entity.

And Teamsters members at Costco (COST) have voted to authorize a strike by an 85% margin ahead of the deadline for negotiating a new labor contract by the end of the month.

The union said: "The vote is a direct result of the company's continued failure to bargain constructively and refusal to present a fair contract offer that reflects the company's record-breaking profits."

The current labor contract, which covers more than 18,000 Costco workers, will expire on January 31. The final week of negotiations will begin on January 20.

For income investors, Caterpillar (CAT) and Colgate-Palmolive (CL) go ex-dividend on Tuesday. CAT pays out on February 20 and Colgate pays out on February 6.

Dell (DELL) goes ex-dividend on Wednesday, paying out on January 31.

And CVS (CVS) goes ex-dividend on Thursday, with a payout on February 3.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, Barclays is out with an extensive look at AI-related chip stocks. Marvell Technology (MRVL) and Nvidia (NVDA) come out on top, while Broadcom (AVGO), Credo Technology (CRDO) and underappreciated Lumentum Holdings (LITE) also make the cut.

Analyst Tom O’Malley says: "NVDA GPU sales reached nearly $100B in CY24 and are expected to grow to ~$160B in CY25. Custom silicon is just starting to become more significant and should grow at a faster compounded rate over the next 3-years (55%). We think the AI (total addressable market) is big enough to support both through 2026."

Barclays gave Lumentum a double upgrade to Overweight from Underweight and a $125 price target.

"We had our doubts that LITE could scale the module business beyond Google (GOOG), but the combination of massive port count increases, combined with a strong desire to use a U.S. supply chain, have driven hyperscalers to qualify at an alarmingly fast rate," O'Malley said.

"We are by no means discounting the lead that NVDA has built in the merchant and high end of the AI compute market, but customers continue to clamor for both second source options as well as more cost-effective ways to serve billions of potential users with latency-intensive AI inference."