Uncertainty Is Certain

PIMCO
2.52K Followers
(26min)

Summary

  • Proposed U.S. policy pivots have broadened the spectrum of potential growth outcomes.
  • Bonds are poised to play a crucial role in portfolios in 2025.
  • Elevated U.S. deficits and divergent global economic paths enhance already appealing global diversification opportunities.
  • Markets are pricing in terminal policy rates for global central bank easing cycles that appear somewhat high relative to our baseline outlook.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

Key takeaways

The change in U.S. leadership increases global economic uncertainty in 2025. The incoming administration’s protectionist proposals have the power to reshape trade relationships and alter economic dynamics worldwide. With actual policies and their impacts still uncertain, we foresee a wide

This article was written by

PIMCO
2.52K Followers
PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 50 years since, we have worked relentlessly to help millions of investors pursue their objectives – regardless of shifting market conditions. As active investors, our goal is not just to find opportunities, but to create them. To this end, we remain firmly committed to the pursuit of our mission: delivering superior investment returns, solutions and service to our clients. Visit PIMCO’s blog. Subscribe To Get PIMCO Insights Delivered Directly to Your Inbox.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PDIIX--
PIMCO Diversified Income Fund Inst
PHMIX--
PIMCO High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Inst
PIMIX--
PIMCO Income Fund Inst
PFORX--
PIMCO International Bond Fund (U.S. Dollar-Hedged) Inst
PIGIX--
PIMCO Investment Grade Credit Bond Fund Inst
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News