Laughing Water Capital is a concentrated, long biased investment partnership open to accredited investors. We focus on owning pieces of businesses that are suffering from temporary problems or that are misunderstood by the market due to the vagaries of GAAP accounting or some sort of structural impediment. We consider our portfolio companies to be our partners, and we look for our management teams to have significant equity ownership in our companies. Properly incentivized, we expect our management teams to guide the company past their problems, at which point we will benefit from operational improvement and multiple expansion. Patience is essential.