Summary

  • NextNav Inc. is our largest position and key contributor to 2024 returns, pending FCC updates on their 900 MHz spectrum band petition.
  • Despite recent stock pressure from private equity sales, NextNav's spectrum could be valued at ~$40 per share if FCC approval is granted.
  • The market's binary view of NextNav's FCC petition is flawed; negotiations and compromises are possible, unlike pharmaceutical trials.
  • Strong support from incoming FCC Chair Brendan Carr and other Commissioners suggests favorable chances for NextNav's petition, enhancing national security and 5G spectrum needs.

Human hand using digital tablet near 4G,5G communications tower

xijian

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN), our next-gen GPS / wireless spectrum investment, was our largest contributor to 2024 returns, and remains our largest position. At this time we are in a holding pattern with NextNav as

