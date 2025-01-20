Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States at 12 noon Eastern. When he takes the oath of office for a second time, at least one thing will be clear: He will enter
U.S. Economy Humming As Trump Returns To White House Today
Summary
- When Donald Trump takes the oath of office for a second time, he will enter the White House with an economy that’s in dramatically better shape than when he left four years ago.
- There’s a fierce debate about how much of the US recovery is due to the natural snap-back following the pandemic-driven collapse vs. Biden administration policies. The answer probably lies somewhere in the realm of both factors played a role.
- Meanwhile, current conditions reflect an upbeat profile, based on several metrics. Perhaps the most important economic change is the recovery in employment.
- A key risk that may haunt the new administration is the rising tide of federal debt.
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)