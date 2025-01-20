Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) have been a mediocre performer over the past year, essentially trading flat until their 10% rally on Friday after the company reported stronger than expected quarterly results. Among regional banks, OZK has relatively high
Bank OZK Q4 Results: Credit Quality Proves Resilient
Summary
- Bank OZK shares rallied 10% after strong quarterly results, driven by robust asset growth and stable credit quality despite high CRE exposure.
- OZK's deposit growth remains strong, with 78% insured or collateralized, and funding costs expected to decline, benefiting net interest margin.
- Exceptional loan growth and conservative underwriting have buoyed credit quality, with significant reserves and low nonperforming loan ratios.
- Despite CRE overhang, OZK offers ~15% total return potential, supported by a 3.4% dividend yield and consistent dividend increases, making it a strong buy.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.