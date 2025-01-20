India Gold Market Update: Gold Outpaces Other Asset Classes

  • Even with a price moderation in November and December, gold surpasses other key asset classes to lead returns in 2024.
  • Jewellery demand slowed amid high prices and an inauspicious period on the Hindu calendar.
  • Indian gold ETF momentum slows in December, but 2024 sees record annual inflows.
  • Annual gold imports remained relatively stable after an 82t downward revision in the April to October import figures.

Looking ahead

  • Jewellery demand is expected to gradually recovery from mid-January, primarily driven by wedding purchases. Demand, however, will be favourably influenced by gold price stability. The recent trend in investment demand is expected to continue.

World Gold Council
649 Followers
The World Gold Council is the market development organization for the gold industry. Our purpose is to stimulate and sustain demand for gold, provide industry leadership, and be the global authority on the gold market. We are a unique organization that delivers tangible benefits to the gold industry. We are an active force within the market, working with a large and diverse set of partners to create access, drive innovation and stimulate demand, while providing a collective voice for our members. We provide insights into the international gold markets, helping people to understand the investment qualities of gold and its role in meeting the social and environmental needs of society. For more information visit www.gold.org.

