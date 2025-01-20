US corporations’ hiring plans last year totaled 769,953 workers, the fewest since 2015, according to the labor research firm Challenger, Grey, and Christmas. Private sector data shows that the need to hire new employees for all of last year was the lowest in nearly
Inflation And Insolvency Causing Interest Rates To Rise
Summary
- Inflation remains an issue due to the $2.3 trillion of excess reserves poured out of the RRP facility and into the economy over the past three years.
- Inflation fears are fresh in the minds of the bond vigilantes, causing bond yields to rise.
- Therefore, any further increase in deficit spending that is monetized by central banks only serves to validate the insolvency and intractable inflation concerns - sending borrowing costs even higher.
Michael Pento is the president and founder of Pento Portfolio Strategies (PPS). PPS is a registered investment advisory firm that provides money management services and research for individual and institutional clients. Michael is a well-established specialist in markets and economics and a regular guest on CNBC, CNN, Bloomberg, FOX, and many other international media outlets. In addition to his recently published book The Coming Bond Market Collapse, his market analysis can also be read in most major financial publications, including the Wall Street Journal. He also acts as a financial columnist for Forbes, Contributor to thestreet.com, and is a blogger at the Huffington Post. Prior to starting PPS, Michael served as a senior economist and vice president of the managed products division of Euro Pacific Capital. There, he also led an external sales division that marketed their managed products to outside broker-dealers and registered investment advisers. Additionally, Michael has worked at an investment advisory firm, where he helped create exchange-traded funds and unit investment trusts that were sold throughout Wall Street. Earlier in his career, he spent two years on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. He has carried series 7, 63, 65, 55, and life and health insurance licenses. Michael Pento graduated from Rowan University in 1991.