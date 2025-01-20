Buckle Up: Bond Vigilantes Are Back

Chris Puplava
Summary

  • Expect increased volatility across stocks, bonds, commodities, and currencies in 2025, driven by potential policy changes, especially in trade, with interest rates and currencies becoming primary market influencers.
  • The bond market's power to influence economic policy and market conditions is back in the spotlight, as investors demand higher yields in response to government debt levels, inflation expectations, and economic policies.
  • With a significant portion of US debt maturing and needing to be refinanced at higher rates, the cost of servicing US debt is set to increase substantially, potentially straining government finances.
  • We are adopting a neutral stance on risk assets and will remain vigilant for signs of inflation and yield movements to timely adjust our strategies as economic indicators evolve.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

This article was written by

Chris Puplava
Chris graduated magna cum laude with a B.S. in Biochemistry from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. He joined Financial Sense® Wealth Management in 2005 and is their current Chief Investment Officer. He is currently pursuing the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst. His professional designations include FINRA Series 7 and Series 66 Uniform Combined State Law Exam. He contributes articles and Market Observations to Financial Sense and members of the trading staff.

