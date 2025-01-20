As Donald Trump takes office for a second term, trade policies are once again taking the spotlight. Brad Simpson, Chief Wealth Strategist at TD Wealth, speaks with MoneyTalk’s Greg Bonnell about the potential implications, market risks and what it means for asset allocation.
Brad Simpson On Trump, Trade, Looming Tariffs And The Implications For Markets
Summary
- What a US/Canada trade war could mean for markets.
- Where are markets in the current bull market cycle?
- What Trump's ambitious policies could mean for the economy.
