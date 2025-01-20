How ASML Is Redefining Technology, One Nanometer At A Time

ASML’s EUV lithography technology is indispensable to the production of cutting-edge microchips, making it a linchpin of the global semiconductor industry and sustaining Moore’s Law.
With plans to deliver high numerical aperture EUV machines by 2025, ASML is poised to enable breakthroughs in AI, quantum computing and sub-2 nanometer transistor technologies.
Despite geopolitical tensions and export restrictions, ASML’s technological dominance and strategic partnerships position it for robust long-term growth in the evolving digital economy.
By Christopher Gannatti, CFA
Introduction to ASML
ASML Holding (ASML), headquartered in the Dutch city of Veldhoven, operates behind the scenes but drives the digital age forward. Few companies embody modern innovation like ASML, a cornerstone of global technology. As
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.