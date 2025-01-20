VGT: The Only One To Hold

MacroGirl
1.25K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • The technology sector, despite slowing earnings growth, remains attractive due to solid future earnings expectations and AI potential, with Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (VGT) being a top choice for exposure.
  • With nearly $100 billion in assets, VGT offers broad exposure to tech stocks, including small and mid-caps, and has a low expense ratio of 0.1%.
  • VGT's top holdings are concentrated, but that is a feature in similar funds like XLK and IYW.
  • VGT has the better overall composition and performance, making it a solid investment for tech exposure.

Flying through glow blue futuristic digital technology landscape. Glow colourful particle background.

ko_orn

The technology sector has been the best-performing sector over the last five years and by a long way.

Gains were average in the second half of 2024 as high valuations and slowing earnings growth weighed, but with AI still

This article was written by

MacroGirl
1.25K Followers
My approach is long-term and I focus on investing in macro ideas through low risk ETFs and CEFs. I have traded stocks and currencies for nearly ten years and currently run a family fund with my partner and fellow SA contributor Andrew McElroy. I also invest in real estate and am a freelance writer and contributor to Matrixtrade.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VGT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VGT ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VGT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VGT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News