3 High Yielding REITs (8%-10%)

Jan. 21, 2025 7:00 AM ETLADR, NLCP, STWD4 Comments
Brad Thomas
Investing Group
(10min)

Summary

  • I focus on safety with high-yielding stocks, showcasing three REITs yielding 8%-10%: Ladder Capital, NewLake Capital, and Starwood Property Trust.
  • Ladder Capital offers an 8.2% yield with a diversified portfolio, strong balance sheet, and experienced management, ensuring safety and potential 20% annual returns.
  • NewLake Capital, a cannabis REIT, yields 10.6% with solid financials and growth prospects, despite trading OTC and working on a TSX listing.
  • Starwood Property Trust yields 9.9%, backed by a robust loan portfolio, significant liquidity, and a history of stable dividends, making it a reliable income source.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT®+HOYA Capital get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

High Yields Ahead Road Sign

JamesBrey

When it comes to high yielding, I’m one of the most risk-averse analysts around.

As I explained in a recent article that “my economic hardships left a very deep and permanent impression” on me that has allowed me to understand

Introducing iREIT®

Join iREIT® on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, and Asset Managers. Our iREIT® Tracker provides data on over 250 tickers with our quality scores, buy targets, and trim targets.

We recently added an all-new Ratings Tracker called iREIT Buy Zone to help members screen for value. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

A blue background with white text Description automatically generated

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas
118.97K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, along with HOYA Capital, lead the investing group iREIT®+HOYA Capital. The service covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LADR, NLCP, IRET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LADR--
Ladder Capital Corp
NLCP--
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
STWD--
Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News