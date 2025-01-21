Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS )(TSX: PAAS:CA ) is a relatively large America focused precious metals mining company. The company primarily produces gold, silver and more minor amounts of zinc, lead, & copper. Production is diversified between several countries and much of it

If you like this article and are interested in more frequent analysis of my holding companies, real-time notifications on portfolio changes, together with macro and industry analysis. I would encourage you to have a look at my marketplace service, Off The Beaten Path.

I primarily invest in turnarounds in natural resource industries, where I have a typical holding period of 1-3 years. Focusing on value offers good downside protection and can still provide great upside participation. The portfolio has over the last 6 year had a compounded annual growth rate of 24%.

Sign up!