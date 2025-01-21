NML: This Midstream Energy CEF Will Likely Benefit From Tailwinds In 2025

Damon Judd
Summary

  • The article discusses the potential impact of Trump's policies on economic growth and the stock market, presenting two scenarios: reaccelerated growth or continued weakening.
  • Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is highlighted for its strong income generation, trading at a discount, and favorable outlook for midstream energy and renewables.
  • The NML closed-end fund is rated a Hold, with a recommendation to buy if the price drops below $9 or the discount widens to over -11%.
  • Comparison with peer funds like KYN, SRV, and EMO shows all four CEFs are expected to outperform in 2025, with NML being a solid option for conservative investors.

The South Stream Pipeline LNG oil gas equipment. Aerial view of a construction site of a natural gas plant.

Daniel Balakov

While we celebrate dual US federal government special occasions today, January 20, 2025: MLK Jr. holiday, and Trump’s inauguration, it seems an apropos time to reflect on how the changing tides of politics will influence the stock market and the global economy in

Damon Judd
Now retired, I am an income-oriented investor seeking high yield income to support my lifestyle in retirement.I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for mostly dividend paying income stocks and funds (BDCs, REITs, CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my pension and Social Security. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SRV, NXG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

