While we celebrate dual US federal government special occasions today, January 20, 2025: MLK Jr. holiday, and Trump’s inauguration, it seems an apropos time to reflect on how the changing tides of politics will influence the stock market and the global economy in
NML: This Midstream Energy CEF Will Likely Benefit From Tailwinds In 2025
Summary
- The article discusses the potential impact of Trump's policies on economic growth and the stock market, presenting two scenarios: reaccelerated growth or continued weakening.
- Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is highlighted for its strong income generation, trading at a discount, and favorable outlook for midstream energy and renewables.
- The NML closed-end fund is rated a Hold, with a recommendation to buy if the price drops below $9 or the discount widens to over -11%.
- Comparison with peer funds like KYN, SRV, and EMO shows all four CEFs are expected to outperform in 2025, with NML being a solid option for conservative investors.
