Northern Star Resources Limited (NESRF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCPK:NESRF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call January 20, 2025

Stuart Tonkin - MD and CEO

Simon Jessop - COO

Ryan Gurner - CFO

Andrew Bowler - Macquarie

Levi Spry - UBS

Kate McCutcheon - Citi

Alex Barkley - RBC

Ben Lyons - Jarden Securities Limited

Matthew Frydman - MST Financial

Paul Kaner - Ord Minnett

Hugo Nicolaci - Goldman Sachs

Alistair Harvey - JPMorgan

Stuart Tonkin

Thank you very much. Happy New Year, everyone, and good morning, and thank you for joining us today. The December quarter was a very busy quarter for Northern Star. We continue to advance projects to further strengthen the asset base, to position us well for significant growth in free cash flow generation.

Operationally, we had some key standouts, particularly with increased milling performance across a number of our sites, resulting in 410,000 ounces sold at an all-in sustaining cost of A$2,128 an ounce. Our team continues to focus on operational performance, cost control and capital discipline, to create additional value for our shareholders.

With the first half delivered, we remain on track, with stronger second half weighting to deliver our full year production and cost guidance. The business is in good shape, to deliver for our shareholders tremendous leverage to increase gold prices. Financially, Northern Star is an exceptional position, with an investment-grade balance sheet that is net cash at the end of the quarter, with ability to fund all our capital management initiatives.