Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF) is a US Cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with additional operations in Canada and Europe. The company reported in-line financial results last November for Q3-2024. The company’s stock is down 68% over the last twelve months. The failed recreational cannabis vote
Curaleaf Holdings Falls On Failed Florida Rec Vote But International Markets Show Promise
Summary
- Curaleaf Holdings is down 68% over the last year.
- The company has 66 dispensaries in Florida, where the recent recreational vote failed.
- Uncertainty around the future of US cannabis regulations keeps the company and its peers undervalued and the sector weak.
- The company recently reported Q3-2024 financials, which showed in-line results and international growth.
- I rate the company as a Hold and recommend that investors watch developments from the incoming regime.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.