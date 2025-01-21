Meta Makes 'Intense Year' Forecast And Big Layoffs
Summary
- Recently, Zuckerberg has mentioned that Meta will be facing an “intense year” as the company makes massive AI investments and launches new products.
- The company is looking to cut its headcount by 5% which shows the efficiency drive by the management and should help improve the margin trajectory.
- Another important factor for Meta’s earnings ability will be the final decision on TikTok and the possibility of attracting a big customer and advertiser base from TikTok.
- The upcoming earnings should give a clear picture over some of the key challenges faced by Meta, which can improve the sentiment towards the stock.
- Despite the bullish run of the last two years, Meta’s forward PE multiple is still one of the lowest among big tech peers and the company is showing a good EPS growth momentum.
