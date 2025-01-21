Meta Makes 'Intense Year' Forecast And Big Layoffs

  • Recently, Zuckerberg has mentioned that Meta will be facing an “intense year” as the company makes massive AI investments and launches new products.
  • The company is looking to cut its headcount by 5% which shows the efficiency drive by the management and should help improve the margin trajectory.
  • Another important factor for Meta’s earnings ability will be the final decision on TikTok and the possibility of attracting a big customer and advertiser base from TikTok.
  • The upcoming earnings should give a clear picture over some of the key challenges faced by Meta, which can improve the sentiment towards the stock.
  • Despite the bullish run of the last two years, Meta’s forward PE multiple is still one of the lowest among big tech peers and the company is showing a good EPS growth momentum.

Meta European head office

Derick Hudson

Meta (NASDAQ:META) (NEOE:META:CA) will be facing a number of challenges in 2025, and we should get a clear picture about them in the upcoming earnings call. Zuckerberg has recently mentioned that Meta will be

I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

