Trump's AI Race Is Bullish For Clean Energy In 2025

Robert & Sam Kovacs
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • Trump's pro-AI stance will drive massive electricity demand, benefiting both fossil fuels and renewables, contrary to market fears.
  • AI's energy needs will require significant investment across all energy sources, with renewables seeing substantial growth.
  • Market overreaction to Trump's election presents a buying opportunity in clean energy stocks like HA Sustainable Infrastructure.
  • HA Sustainable Infrastructure offers a 6.1% yield, driven by predictable cash flows from renewable projects, making it a solid dividend investment.
Donald Trump Delivers Remarks At Nevada Recruitment Event

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

On Monday, 20th, Donald Trump was inaugurated (again) as President of the United States.

The common narrative around President Donald Trump is that he is bad news for clean energy

This article was written by

Robert & Sam Kovacs
44.57K Followers

