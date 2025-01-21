Academy Sports and Outdoors: An Undervalued Small Cap With A Moat

The Value Corner
1.76K Followers
(20min)

Summary

  • Academy Sports and Outdoors is a small-cap retailer with a wide economic moat and excellent value offering to customers.
  • The company operates 290 stores across 18 states, offering a broad range of sports and outdoor products which outpaces the comparative offerings of rivals.
  • Despite a tough Q3, Academy maintains strong financials with impressive margins, robust cash flow, and a conservative balance sheet.
  • Key risks include cyclical demand and competition, but Academy's efficient operations and growth strategy position it well for long-term success.
  • Shares are undervalued by up to 53%: Strong Buy initiated.

Outdoor equipment store

EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) is a wonderful little small-cap retailer with a wide economic moat and superb economic underpinnings.

The firm has had a tough third-quarter on a YoY basis, but the overall

This article was written by

The Value Corner
1.76K Followers
Buffett-style rational value picks | Top 95th percentile of financial bloggers according to TipRanks.Six years of long-horizon investment portfolio management and consulting. I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. My opinions may change at any time and without notice. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and do not solicit any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. My opinions may change at any time and without notice. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ASO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News