CES 2025: Physical AI Is Here

Global X ETFs
3.33K Followers
(17min)

Summary

  • AI is rapidly expanding beyond software into the physical world, as companies across industries harness it to create smarter robots and automated systems that drive unprecedented efficiency, precision, and scalability.
  • The mobility sector continues to evolve, incorporating advanced autonomous features that improve safety, performance, and user experience.
  • Electrification is gaining momentum across industries, with innovators like John Deere and Caterpillar meeting growing demands for sustainable, automated, and energy-efficient solutions in areas like mining, agriculture, and transportation.

AI logo place on abstract blocks

J Studios

AI dominated the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), framing the technology not as a distant vision but as a transformative force actively reshaping our world. From consumer devices to industrial robotics, AI is redefining how we work, manufacture goods, treat patients, and produce food.

This article was written by

Global X ETFs
3.33K Followers
Founded in 2008, Global X is a sponsor of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). We are distinguished by our Thematic Growth, Income, and International ETFs. Explore our insights on the trends and themes shaping global markets – from technology to commodities to emerging economies – at globalxfunds.com/research. Global X ETFs is a member of the Mirae Asset Global Investments Group. Important disclosures: globalxfunds.com/privacy

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
HYMTF--
Hyundai Motor Company
BMWKY--
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
XPEV--
XPeng Inc.
DE--
Deere & Company
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News