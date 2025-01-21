By Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist; Todd Jablonski, CFA, Chief Investment Officer & Global Head of Multi-Asset and Quantitative Investments; George Maris, CFA, Chief Investment Officer, Global Equities; Todd Everett, Global Head of Private Markets; and Michael Goosay, Chief Investment Officer, Global Fixed Income
2025 Investment Landscape: Q&A With Our CIOs
Summary
- A recession in the U.S. is unlikely as household and corporate balance sheets are still very strong, with many buffers to handle any kind of surprise that could come along through the year.
- Inflation is obviously the focus for markets, but although sticky, it remains far below the peaks of 2022.
- The recent U.S. Presidential election, the Fed’s easing path, and open conflict in Europe and the Middle East are all risks and threats for financial markets.
- U.S. equities have delivered about a 50% return over the last two years, and that type of momentum is challenging to fight, although we don’t anticipate returns that strong in the next two years.
- We see strength in investment grade credit and high yield. So, combining all three, we believe that striking the right multi-asset balance in 2025 should lead to another fruitful year for investors.
The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.