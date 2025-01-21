In my last post, I noted that the US has extended its dominance of global equities in recent years, increasing its share of market capitalization from 42% at the start of 2023 to 44% at the start of 2024 to 49% at the
Data Update 2 For 2025: The Party Continued (For U.S. Equities)
Summary
- Entering 2024, there was trepidation about where stocks would go during the year, especially coming off a strong bounce-back year in 2023, and there remained real concerns about inflation and a recession.
- The market’s weakest month was April 2024, and it ended the year or a weak note, down 2.50% in December.
- The ten-year treasury return was negative because treasury bond rates rose during 2024.
- While the base case conclusion that the market is overvalued stays intact, not surprising since my distributions for the input variables were centered on my base assumptions, there is a far richer set of output.
I teach corporate finance and valuation at the Stern School of Business at New York University. I am a teacher first, who also happens to love untangling the puzzles of corporate finance and valuation, and writing about my experiences. As a result, I happen to be at the intersection of three businesses, education, publishing and financial services, that are all big, inefficiently run and deserve to be disrupted. I may not have the power to change the status quo in any of these businesses, but I can stir the pot. Please note that the article that you are reading here was originally written on my blog and is republished in Seeking Alpha and other forums. Consequently, I neither track nor respond to comments here. I am sorry! ==Editors' Note: Seeking Alpha monitors Dr. Damodaran blog and posts relevant articles on his behalf.