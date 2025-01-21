Buy Gold And Silver All The Way As Memecoins Abound
Summary
- I am shifting to overweight gold and silver as US dollar dominance is potentially undermined by (i) memecoins promoted by decision makers and (ii) lack of serious deficit reduction measures.
- The rapid rise of a new memecoin to $70 billion in value makes me question how committed US policymakers are to maintaining the US dollar's value.
- The US federal deficit remains elevated, and without credible actions to address it, I am skeptical about the stability of fiat money.
- I will increase my gold and silver holdings through ETFs and physical assets until there is clarity on the US fiscal situation, though avoiding leverage due to risks and volatility.
