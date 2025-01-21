First Majestic Silver Corp.: A Major Plus In Acquiring Gatos Silver, Inc.
Summary
- First Majestic Silver Corp.'s merger with Gatos Silver, Inc. is a game changer, boosting annual production to 30-32 million silver equivalent ounces.
- The merger adds a positive free cash flow asset, Cerro Los Gatos, to First Majestic's portfolio, enhancing long-term growth prospects.
- Despite geopolitical risks, Mexico remains an accommodative mining jurisdiction; however, trade tariffs could pose challenges.
- Given the merger's potential and silver's strong outlook, I rate First Majestic a buy and expect a sparkling 2025 for silver producers.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EXK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.