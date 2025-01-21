The market's momentum is incredible, with the S&P 500 (SPY) nearly crossing the historic 6,000 point mark. The bull market seems invincible. However, despite its strength, I believe that buying at its historically highest level and hoping to sell
XME: The Ideal ETF To Buy For President Trump's Tariff Plans
Summary
- The S&P 500's historic high suggests caution; investing in cheaper ETFs like SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF offers better value.
- XME, with significant exposure to steel and cyclical commodities, is positioned for potential gains as steel shows signs of recovery.
- XME's equal-weighted approach results in higher volatility and P/E ratios, but offers strong short to medium-term commodity appreciation potential.
- With $1.99 billion under management and 35 stocks, XME is a high-conviction play in the U.S. metals and mining sector.
