Summary

  • iShares Core Dividend ETF offers a low expense ratio of 0.05% and a 12-month trailing yield of 2.7%, higher than the S&P 500's 1.2%.
  • DIVB focuses on U.S. stocks with strong dividend and buyback programs, emphasizing large-cap value stocks, which provide stability and downside protection.
  • The fund's significant exposure to the technology sector enhances long-term growth potential, with tech stocks expected to lead in EPS growth.
  • Despite higher downside risk, DIVB's focus on cashflow-rich companies offers better dividend growth and capital appreciation, making it ideal for long-term investors.

Little piggy banks on ascending stacks of coins

PM Images

ETF Overview

iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB) invests in a portfolio of about 420 U.S. stocks that return capital to shareholders through paying dividends and/or buying back their stocks. The fund has a low expense ratio of 0.05%, making

