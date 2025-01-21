Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) recently reported that the facilities in Kansas and Texas are now operational. In addition, with the recent increase in the price of eggs and new capacity coming from the most recent acquisitions, I expect FCF growth to
Cal-Maine Foods: Better Than Expected Revenue, But Small Margin Of Safety
Summary
- Cal-Maine Foods' Kansas and Texas facilities are now operational, and recent acquisitions are expected to drive significant capacity and revenue growth in 2025 and beyond.
- The net average selling price per dozen eggs increased significantly, which, combined with higher production, is likely to boost revenue and free cash flow.
- Potential tax decreases could benefit CALM due to its consistent positive net income, while minimal exposure to tariffs and strategic acquisitions further strengthen its outlook.
- Despite the upside potential, I closed my position due to a lack of a large margin of safety and will consider re-entering if the stock price falls.
