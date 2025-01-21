TBIL Vs. BIL: Here's How To Incorporate Short-Term Treasuries

Jan. 21, 2025 5:19 AM ETUS Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL), BIL
M Value Investing Research
419 Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • I compare TBIL and BIL short-term Treasury Bill investments to determine the best option based on yield and liquidity.
  • I filter investments by evaluating their performance, risk, and alignment with your financial goals.
  • TBIL offers higher yields, but may come with slightly higher risks compared to BIL.
  • Choose the investment that best matches your risk tolerance and investment horizon for optimal returns.

Blank Government Check

wsmahar

Intro

The focus for this article will be short-term treasuries ("STT"). First, I will cover how and when to use STT. Second, I will cover how to filter the best option for STT. To determine filtration criteria, I will compare US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (

This article was written by

M Value Investing Research
419 Followers
Mitchell is a mechanical engineer. He holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering and an M.B.A in Finance. He employs factor-based investing in his personal portfolio with a "dash" of single company stocks. He likes companies that have desirable key metrics and are well-price through corporate valuation methods.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BIL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TBIL ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TBIL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BIL
--
TBIL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News