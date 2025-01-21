On January 14th, Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) released updated revenue guidance for Q4 FY24, with a $400 million reduction from the previously issued forecast. The stock dropped over 8% that day, which, I think, was disproportionate to a small 0.6% reduction in revenue projections.
Eli Lilly: Market Overreacted
Summary
- Eli Lilly's Q4 FY24 guidance adjustment is due to supply chain factors, not demand, creating an attractive buying opportunity with a 'Buy' rating.
- Despite a modest 0.6% revenue reduction, LLY still projects 32% growth for 2024, underscoring strong fundamentals and an impressive growth trajectory.
- The company's diverse portfolio, including Mounjaro and Zepbound, shows broad growth, with significant contributions from oncology and other therapeutic areas.
- Long-term growth is supported by new product launches, expanded manufacturing capacity, and a robust pipeline, positioning Eli Lilly for sustained success.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.