KMLM: Last Year Was Unprofitable; Here's What We Learned

Summary

  • KMLM employs a trend-following, volatility-weighted futures strategy aiming for positive returns in all market conditions, but its performance has varied, notably struggling in 2024.
  • The ETF leverages futures to provide over 100% exposure across commodities, currencies, and fixed income, managed by an algorithm rather than human expertise.
  • Diversifying managed futures strategies across multiple funds, like CTA and DBMF, is crucial to mitigate strategy concentration risk and enhance portfolio performance.
  • Despite KMLM's poor 2024 performance, I rate it a buy for its pure managed futures strategy, recommending a capped 10% allocation to reduce risk.

Sad woman at home with a dog by her side

LordHenriVoton/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

For those not in the know, the KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy (NYSEARCA:KMLM) employs a trend-following, volatility-weighted futures strategy to follow commodities, currencies, and fixed income. It promises a positive total return in all market conditions (although

Investment advisor, research analyst, and economics educator from Southern California. I have an obsession with portfolio management, income investing, and alternatives. "History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny

