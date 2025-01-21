In this article, I provide background research on Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL) and why I give it a "Buy" rating. The Seeking Alpha ETF Grade is an "A-" for dividends, and "A+" for risk. SHYL has an inception date of January
Short Duration SHYL With 7.2% Yield
Summary
- Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF yields 7.2% and has AUM of $142 million. Its yield is likely to hold up well when the Fed resumes rate cuts.
- I used the Mutual Fund Observer Premium screener to identify high-yield, low-risk funds in eight Lipper Categories and Portfolio Visualizer to optimize allocations.
- The S&P 500's high P/E ratio and sector concentration, alongside attractive bond yields, prompted a shift from total return to income strategy in my intermediate accounts.
- There are two primary risks to owning SHYL.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FLBL, JAAA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I am an engineer with an MBA who retired in 2022. I am not an economist or an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional. All payments from Seeking Alpha are directed to non-profit organizations.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.