Oculis Is An Interesting Growth Bet On Non-Invasive Eye Care

Myriam Alvarez
2.19K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Oculis' main value driver appears to be OCS-01, which targets a respectable $4 billion DME TAM with its non-invasive eye drops.
  • Eye injections are tough on patients, so this bodes well for OCS-01. OCS-05 and OCS-02 also target interesting TAMs in neuro-ophthalmology and DMD.
  • OCS’s cash runway should last until late 2026, but if they don’t generate an FDA-approved product soon, it could become an issue for shareholders.
  • Still, I see a few catalysts with upcoming regulatory milestones, like an NDA for OCS-01 in Q1, that could help sustain OCS stock’s valuation.
  • I recommend a DCA strategy because Oculis stock might consolidate after such an impressive rally recently.

Close-up shot of moment eye drops fall

Yoshiyoshi Hirokawa

Oculis overview

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) is a biotech for eye treatments that was founded in Switzerland. This biotech is mostly working on eye drops that could replace more invasive injections. In this sense, their pipeline has OCS-01, OCS-05, and OCS-02. The main indications

This article was written by

Myriam Alvarez
2.19K Followers
My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with Edgar Torres H, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OCS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OCS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OCS
--
OCSAW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News