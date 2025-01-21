McKesson Seems Cheap, But Risks Linger

Daniel Schönberger
Summary

  • McKesson's stock appears undervalued, trading at 18 times forward earnings and free cash flow, despite recent price increases and solid growth prospects in oncology and GLP-1 medications.
  • Quarterly results show mixed performance, with revenue up 21.3% YoY but operating income and EPS down; adjusted EPS grew 13.5% YoY.
  • Risks include political pressures on drug pricing, competition from vertically integrated healthcare providers like CVS and Amazon, and potential recession impacts.
  • Despite bullish arguments and recession resilience, I rate McKesson as a 'Hold' due to high recession risk and a cautious market outlook.

McKesson

RiverNorthPhotography

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) is a company and stock I regret not investing in the past. I analyzed the company and published articles here on Seeking Alpha where I was bullish, but I did not invest in the stock. I wrote about

My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies).My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

