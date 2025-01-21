McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) is a company and stock I regret not investing in the past. I analyzed the company and published articles here on Seeking Alpha where I was bullish, but I did not invest in the stock. I wrote about
McKesson Seems Cheap, But Risks Linger
Summary
- McKesson's stock appears undervalued, trading at 18 times forward earnings and free cash flow, despite recent price increases and solid growth prospects in oncology and GLP-1 medications.
- Quarterly results show mixed performance, with revenue up 21.3% YoY but operating income and EPS down; adjusted EPS grew 13.5% YoY.
- Risks include political pressures on drug pricing, competition from vertically integrated healthcare providers like CVS and Amazon, and potential recession impacts.
- Despite bullish arguments and recession resilience, I rate McKesson as a 'Hold' due to high recession risk and a cautious market outlook.
